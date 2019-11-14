ITD notifies drivers of new traffic pattern in Shoshone

The Idaho Department of Transportation is notifying drivers about a new traffic pattern south of Shoshone.

ITD warns drivers of the new traffic pattern heading into Shoshone. (Soruce: KMVT)

The new traffic pattern is near the Notch Butte overpass along U.S. Highway 93, and what was once a one lane going each direction, is now a two lanes going north and south. Crews worked on the divided highway project all summer long, and are excited to see it complete.

The reason for the change, is to give drivers one more place to pass before they get into the city of Shoshone.

"People should be aware of the new traffic pattern, be cautious, in the transition area," said Kenny Lively of the ITD. "Especially in the north area headed south because you will be migrating over to the right side, just follow the traffic signs, the stuff on the road, the striping and you should be fine."

Lively says that that section of the road was very deadly, and hopes this new traffic pattern will help.