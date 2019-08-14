ITD warns of inspection delays on Perrine Bridge

Drivers can expect lane restrictions and possible delays near Twin Falls next week as crews from the Idaho Transportation Department place platforms underneath the Perrine Bridge for upcoming special inspections, according to a news release.

On Sunday, August 18 it's anticipated that crews will utilize ITD’s under bridge inspection truck along the bridge deck. Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane while the truck is in use.

Work is scheduled to occur on Sunday to help lessen traffic congestion through the area. Motorists may consider using an alternate route between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers should exercise caution near the work zone and watch for crew members and equipment.