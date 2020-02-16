ITD worker dies after car crash

The Idaho Transportation Department says one of its employees died as he worked along U.S. Highway 20 in southeast Idaho.

The Idaho Statesman reports 56-year-old Mark Reinke was killed Thursday when his backhoe was struck from behind by a semi tractor about 5 miles outside of Arco.

The semi was traveling west. Reinke was wearing a seat belt but was fatally injured.

He died around 7 a.m.

Reinke began working for the Idaho Transportation Department last summer.

He is the 40th employee to die on the job since 1960.