ITD workers urge motorists to be cautious around construction zones

During National Work Zone Awareness Week, an Idaho Transportation Department worker shares his story in hopes of motorists slowing down and being cautious around them.

ITD said there were 15 work zone fatalities from 2013 to 2017, with almost 2,000 crashes in those construction areas in that same time period.

As the weather heats up, construction projects will be popping up on interstates.

Transportation technician operator Brian Davidson said he's had quite a few close calls when he's on the ground working.

One of those times, he was moving orange barrels out of the way, when a semi was coming and he had to jump over a guardrail so we wouldn't get hit.

"Everybody has families, I'd like to go home to my family every night and see my kid," Davidson said. "They just need to pay attention more. Everybody has things to do, we don't know their stories, they just need to keep paying attention. That's all we can ask."

He urges motorists to obey the signs and traffic laws, so everyone, including motorists can be safe.