ITD's US-93, 300 Road construction project design begins

The Idaho Transportation Department is beginning their next phase of the US Highway 93 corridor construction project by fixing up the 300 Road intersection.

They are currently looking for feedback to do another portion of construction that is a six-mile stretch near the truck stops in between Jerome and Twin Falls.

The six-mile stretch is near Magic Valley Electric and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's Magic Valley office by the railroad tracks.

Project Manager Nathan Jerke said they plan to widen the road to five lanes in total, two going each way, a center media and adding a turning bay.

"That increases capacity, allows people to safely pass and try to eliminate as many of the crash and safety issues we’ve seen in the past," he said.

On Thursday, ITD held a public meeting to talk about the intersection and receive feedback from locals about the design.

"The 300 intersection is the final piece of the construction that will take place on the US-93 corridor... Between I-84 and State Highway 25," he explained.

Jerke said another construction project will actually start next winter.

"The intersections that had a lot more crashes, a lot more accidents, were ones that took priority. Those were the areas that would get built first," he said. "300 South because it has had turn bays on that intersection for several years, actually has lower traffic accident history than other intersections. That’s why it's one of the last projects in this corridor to be constructed, even though we’ll create a pinch point for a few years, between projects... It’s always served the public pretty well."

This is only the beginning stages of this project, as they have to pinpoint the actual design by 2022 at the latest. Construction will begin in 2024. He estimates it would cost somewhere between $5 million to $7 million.

The department is taking formal comment until the later part of June, however Jerke said he will always welcome feedback through the entire process.

Send him an email at nathan.jerke@itd.idaho.gov by June 20, 2019 at least.