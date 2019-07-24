Ice Cream Fun Day fundraiser taking place Saturday

A day for eating ice cream and raising money for charity is coming up.

The Twin Falls Rotary 9th annual Ice Cream Fun Day will take place this Saturday.

Jill Skeem, the chairperson for the event, said they will have 20 businesses participate this year, working with Cloverleaf Creamery to create their own flavor.

Last year, Skeem said JUB Engineering won the competition.

A panel of judges determine which ice cream flavor tastes the best among a few other categories.

"They get to vote on the best flavor and the best name and this year, we added a new element where the Magic Valley Arts Council is going to vote on the best decorated booth, so it should be a lot of fun," she said.

The event is Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park.

Admission is $10 per adult and $5 per child. All proceeds go towards local charities.