Ice business staying busy, but sees overall slow season

Independence day and the month of July is keeping many businesses in the Magic Valley busy. Tour Ice in Twin falls has seen a boost in sale and has no plans of cooling off.

Tour Ice in Twin Falls makes approximately 65,000 pounds of ice a day currently, and they're barely keeping up with production.

"We service most of the Magic Valley. We go to Glenns Ferry that way, we go all the way to Pocatello and Idaho Falls and do the Walmart's and Winco's over there," said Kyle Keegan, the owner and manager of Tour Ice.

Keegan said one-third of their income comes from sales in July. These sales are mostly attributed to Fourth of July holiday, and the summer heat as well as kids being out of school.

Keegan said he and his crew have been working night and day to keep up with the demand.

"We're all kind of going through our backstock, so it's kind of scary, once we get to this time of year and all the ice we prepped in the last month or two is starting to go out the door. We, you know, have to bag at 11 o'clock at night to keep up with production and then get back 6, 7 in the morning and start bagging again," Keegan said.

Even though Keegan and his team have been busy, he said that this is actually the slowest season they've seen in a long time.

"Just because the weather has been a lot cooler. The weather definitely dictates how much we sell," he said.

Tour Ice is open 365 days a year.