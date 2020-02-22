Idaho Fish and Game extend wolf hunting and trapping seasons

The Idaho Fish and Game commission on Thursday approved nine proposals to extend wolf hunting and trapping seasons following a two-week public comment period in which the commission received more than 27-thousand responses from across the world.

In a news release, The Department of Fish and Game said the changes take effect immediately.

The commission approved seven hunting proposals and two trapping proposals during the Thursday conference call meeting. The move allows wolf hunting from August 1. to June 30 across much of the state, and year-round wolf hunting in Southwest and south-central Idaho.

Wolf trapping is now legal in parts of Southeast Idaho, and snare traps can be used in some hunting units.

