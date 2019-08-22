Idaho Cannabis Coalition works to get medical marijuana on 2020 ballot

The Idaho Cannabis Coalition has to collect 55,000 signatures from 18 of 35 legislative districts, just to get medical marijuana on the ballot.

Jason Ramsey, a south-central Idaho medical marijuana advocate, tells KMVT why he supports the medical marijuana initiative (KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley).

This is a hot button topic that continues to be debated in Idaho.

Should medical marijuana be legal in the Gem State?

The Idaho Cannabis Coalition says yes.

“Our goal is to bring medical marijuana to Idaho and get rid of these archaic prohibition laws that have been burdening Idahoans for a long time,” said Caitlin Heiner, the head of the regional Idaho Cannabis Coalition.

In Twin Falls, some are confused as to why it hasn't been legalized already.

"I think that it's illogical at this point in the 21st century to have prohibition against a plant that can actually help suffering Idahoans right now today,” said Jason “Dr. Nick Redbone” Ramsey.

Supporters say the legislation wouldn't come without restrictions.

“Under our condition there would be a qualifying condition list that would detail what conditions a doctor could recommend a medical marijuana for treatment, it includes some of the standard things we know like cancer, HIV, AIDS, MS,” said Russell Belville the spokesperson from Idaho Cannabis Coalition.

Groups have tried to get medical marijuana on the ballot before but without success.

This time, the group tells KMVT they won't take no for an answer.

“It's at best myopic, at worst it's an absolute failure of local leadership, and I think this is the people of Idaho who have been polled. The majority already agrees that we need medical marijuana in the state, so we'll take the option away from leadership and we'll do it ourselves,” said Ramsey.

Heiner thinks this is the year it will get on the ballot.

“We will get a unanimous vote, we will get 55,000 signatures, and I do firmly believe that this is the year that everything can change,” Heiner said.