Idaho County complies with 1975 land use law for first time

A rural Idaho county is now complying with the state's Local Land Use Planning law after after 45 years of resistance.

The law was passed in 1975, and though former Idaho County commissioners occasionally tried to create the documents required to be in compliance, each time they were met with strong protest from residents.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that the Idaho Attorney General's office warned county leaders last year that they could face legal consequences if they didn't begin meeting the law's requirements.

On Tuesday, they unanimously approved a minimal comprehensive land use plan, and this time, the community response was mostly favorable.