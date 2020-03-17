Idaho DMV offers 90-day extension on expiring credentials

Idaho’s Department of Motor Vehicles is granting a 90-day extension on certain driver credentials and encouraging patrons to use online services to reduce the numbers of people in public offices.

Idaho Transportation Department issued a news release Monday announcing a 90-day extension applied to driver’s licenses and non-commercial registration for credentials expiring between March 1 and May 31. Patrons will have until June 30 to renew their credentials.

As counties determine how operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, ITD aims to promote services online, by mail or over the phone.

“Much of the business the public needs to do with the DMV can be done through one of those methods,” said ITD's Division of Motor Vehicle Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. “This balances the need to preserve public safety with the need for essential government services to keep people and products moving.”

ITD encourages the public to call their county office before leaving to see the current status. The state has 88 DMV jurisdictions, each has the authority to close their office or change the way they conduct business.

The following services are available online, through mail, or over the phone:

• Driver's license renewal (not for first-time Star Card)

• Acquiring a replacement driver's license or identification card

• Paying driver's license reinstatement fees

• Purchasing a driving record

• Vehicle registration renewal

• Ordering personalized license plates

• Checking status of vehicle plates and titles

• Commercial vehicle oversize/overweight permits

• Commercial vehicle registrations

For more information, visit itd.idaho.gov/itddmv.