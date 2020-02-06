Idaho Democrats opting for primary, rather than a caucus

Idaho Democrats are opting for a state-run primary rather than a caucus for 2020.

The Idaho Republican, Democratic and Constitution parties will hold presidential primaries on Tuesday, March 10.

This will be in addition to the regular Idaho primary election set for May 19, when voters will choose party nominees for the Idaho legislature, county offices, both U.S. House seats, and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Jim Risch.

Political Science Instructor Perri Gardner explained why she thinks the separation happened.

“The reason I would speculate that they've been separated is to get more attention to the Idaho presidential primary process, maybe the hope of a candidate turning an eye this way. Something along that line,” Gardner explained.

There will also be more than just presidential matters on the ballot, Gardner said.

“The presidential primary, and it's actually not just going to be presidential issues on the ballot. It's also March, so that means school bond issues,” Gardner said.

Voters also need to make sure they're registered for a political party or unaffiliated.

“So you might go out and choose the Republican ballot, you're going to have to be affiliated with the Republican Party to get that," she said. "Interestingly, typically there would be a deadline you had to meet to affiliate before the election, but because of this separation, the deadline to affiliate for the May election is actually is the only one recognized right now is March 13, which is actually after the March 10th election,” Gardner said.

And there are also some other dates to be aware of.

Early registration ends on the Feb. 14. The deadline to get your absentee ballot is Feb. 28. And early voting will be held Feb. 24 through March 6.