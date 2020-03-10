Idaho Democrats to use primary instead of caucus

Idaho voters on Tuesday will pick Democratic, Republican and Constitutional party candidates to represent them in the November general election.

Democrats are using a primary for the first time.

They used a caucus in 2016 to select Sen. Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton.

Sanders is in the race again, but now he'll have to face former vice president Joseph Biden, who drew more than 100 donors at an Idaho event in August.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race last week.

President Donald Trump is expected to have little difficulty winning the Republican primary, or the state in the November general election.

