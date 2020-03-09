Idaho Health and Welfare monitoring residents for possible coronavirus exposure

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare monitoring people for coronavirus.

On their official website, the Idaho Department of Helath and Welfare confirms more than a dozen people have been tested for COVID-19 in the Gem State, and that 36 people were, or currently are, being monitored for the virus as of Friday.

“HIPPA requires that we don't identify anybody,” stated Brianna Bodily, the public information officer for the South Central Public Health District. "We actually don't even talk about that amongst ourselves. I know that there have been several concerns in several districts, but I can tell you right now, that our district isn't monitoring anyone."

The Health and Welfare is closely watching for those who return to Idaho from infected areas.

“After we've been notified of somebody who might possibly be infected, and after there has been a health care evaluation, that patient or person will be categorized into one of four categories: high risk, medium risk, low risk, no risk,” Bodily explained.

Those in the high and medium risk categories are more likely to get tested for the virus.

However, those in the low and medium risk categories could still end up being monitored.

“If you're low or medium risk and you don't have a test, then we will go into monitoring, and there are two different kinds," Bodily said. "There’s active, and there's inactive. Active means we will contact you every day. We'll ask about your symptoms, we'll ask if anything new has come up. Inactive means, you will self-report."

Bodily also reminds people to treat this like any other sickness, meaning stay home when sick, and wash your hands.