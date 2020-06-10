Idaho Health and Welfare discusses COVID-19 in long-term care facilities

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare took to Facebook Wednesday to answer some questions about the coronavirus spreading in long-term care facilities.

Dr. Marcia Witte and Tamara Prisock, the co-chairs of the Coronavirus Long-Term Care Strike Team, answered a few questions, as well as reminded everyone the outbreaks are only at a small number of locations, out of the 400 facilities across the state.

They reminded those who are looking at assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities to ask if anyone in the facility has tested positive, and what the facility is doing to prevent infection.

And if people are hoping to visit someone in one of the facilities, there's a couple of things they should do.

"If you are feeling well and you want to try and visit, call ahead to the facility," Prisock said. "The facilities may want to schedule your visits at particular times so they don't have too many people coming to visit at the same time, and then they can give you any other instructions that you might need."

They also remind people that a weekly summary of ongoing outbreaks at facilities will be released on the coronavirus.idaho.gov website.