Idaho health department reminds people to wear masks, know risks before going out

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is turning to Facebook to help remind people that the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing.

In the Wednesday Facebook Live, Elke Shaw-Tulloch with IDHW explained the importance of wearing a mask in public, and says it's something people need to make sure they're doing everyday, because it reduces the spread of COVID-19 in communities.

Masks need to cover the nose in addition to the whole mouth area.

Shaw-Tulloch also reminds people to really look at the situation before going to an event and look at the risk of catching the coronavirus.

"You need to think about what risk you want to take," Shaw-Tulloch said. "So when you go into these environments, the more people that are around you, the longer period of time that you're together, all of those increase your risk. So you want to be thinking about that and what you want to do for yourself personally. You want to think about your potential exposures that you've had in the past; could you be carrying COVID yourself and be infectious and not even know it?"

People should also take into consideration the number of people who will be there, as the larger the crowd, the larger the risk, as well as proximity to others.

