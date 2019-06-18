Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announces new WIC guidelines

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced its annual adjustments to income guidelines.

In July, Idaho’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC, will implement new income guidelines.

These raise household income eligibility limits to help offset cost of living increases.

To be eligible, an applicant's gross income must fall at or below 185 percent of the US poverty income guidelines.

Starting July 1, households of one person can earn as much as $23,107 and still be eligible for benefits, two-person households can earn up to $31,284, three-person households, $39,461, four-member households, $47,638, and five- person households can earn up to $55,815.

Those with more than five in their household are encouraged to call their local WIC clinic to see if they are eligible.