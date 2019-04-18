Idaho Ed Board approves tuition hikes at 4-year institutions

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) - Students attending any of Idaho's four-year colleges or universities will pay several hundred dollars more next year under a newly approved tuition hike.

The Lewiston Tribune reports the Idaho State Board of Education approved the tuition increases Wednesday in a 5-3 vote.

University of Idaho will have a 5.6% increase for in-state undergraduate students, for a total cost of about $8,300 for full-time students. Boise State University full-time resident undergrads will see an increase of 4.9% for a total cost of just over $8,000. Idaho State University full-time resident students will pay 6.1% more for a total cost of nearly $7,900.

Lewis-Clark State College is increasing tuition by 5.5% for a total cost of just under $7,000 for full-time undergrads.

The increases will go toward staffing and other costs.

