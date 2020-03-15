Idaho Education Association calls for 3 week school closure to address COVID-19

The Idaho Education Association has is calling for a school closure of at least three weeks, including spring break, to help address the COVID-19 health crisis, according to a press release sent Sunday morning.

“Education leaders are uniquely positioned to help “flatten the curve” and stave off a massive health crisis,” says Layne McInelly, President of the Idaho Education Association. “Recognizing that school buildings often hold more than 250 people, five days a week, we must close our schools immediately for the health of our communities, students and staff.”

“Closing our schools will help prevent this disease from peaking, which would severely compromise our healthcare system and force a triage of life-saving care for patients. Schools are environments where viruses are likely to spread exponentially. The day a case is confirmed in one of our schools is the day after we should have closed the schools. The time to act is now,” says McInelly.

The Idaho Education Association Board of Directors says it will be issuing a statement in the next with a series of recommendations for school districts.

