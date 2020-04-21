Idaho Endowment Fund loses $255 million in March

The Idaho Endowment Fund that distributes money to public schools and other entities lost $255 million and dropped nearly 11% in value in March due to the economic problems caused by the coronavirus.

Investments Manager Chris Anton on Tuesday told Republican Gov. Brad Little and other members of the Idaho Land Board that the fund is now worth about $2.1 billion.

Despite the drop in value, Anton says the fund is in good shape and has enough reserves to make distributions to schools and other beneficiaries for at least five years.