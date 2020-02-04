Idaho, Energy Department ink deal on reactor's nuclear waste

The future is clearer for a test reactor in Idaho that develops fuel for the nation's fleet of nuclear-powered warships.

Republican Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a deal Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Energy and its Advanced Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory.

The agreement makes clear that spent fuel from the reactor can be kept in a cooling canal past 2023, but must eventually go into dry storage and shipped out of state.

Idaho and the Energy Department disagreed that a 2023 deadline existed. The new agreement clears up that matter without litigation.