Idaho Falls man accused of murder posted on Facebook after the alleged crime

In screenshots taken Monday evening, Philip Schwab, the man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and their two dogs wrote on Facebook, talking about stabbing people.

Writing, "If stabbing people is wrong, I don't want to be right!"

Idaho Falls police had gone out to the couples house, to perform a welfare check after the victim, Kaylynn Blue, didn't show up to work at Walgreen's for a couple of days.

Schwab posted about this as well.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson called it a tragic situation.

“Tragic, incredibly violent crime. We do have him in custody. He will be in jail and we have everyone accounted for and very sadly we did recover the remains of our victim in the backyard,” Johnson stated.

There were comments on Facebook about Schwab’s mother being missing, but KMVT did confirm with police that she is not missing, and that they have been in contact with her several times.

He continued to post on Facebook, writing that he “loved Kay”, and that the dogs, or her, wouldn’t be a problem anymore.

The posts continue, saying quote "she deserved quicker", and also writing "it was a small protest,” “but that it was easy."

Chief Johnson was also asked about these posts.

“Yeah, yeah so we'll investigate all of that, we collected all the evidence from the scene, documented the scene, talked to him, looking at all that Facebook information and the other information, that will all become part of the investigation that gets turned over to the prosecutor,” Johnson explained.