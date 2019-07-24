Idaho Fish and Game officials explain how fire can displace wildlife

Across Southern Idaho fire crews are fighting several fires, but there are other fires across the state that crews are trying to contained, including one near Stanley.

The Vader Fire has burned about 432 acres. It is 32 percent contained. While officials have been educating the public to be safe around fires and raising awareness on how to prevent fires from sparking, an Idaho Fish and Game official said the fires could also displace wildlife from their homes.

"In the short-term it takes away their habitat needs for the summer, it takes away their vegetation," Terry Thompson, a regional communications manager with the IDFG Magic Valley District. "It displaces them because now they have to find someplace else to survive through the summer."

Thompson said fires could have some beneficial impact on wildlife but typically they're controlled burn operations managed by land agencies.

When a fire does break out with heavy wildlife present, Thompson said typically the wildlife won't head into a city.