Idaho Fish and Game responds to moose calls in Twin Falls and Burley area over the weekend

It was a busy weekend for officials from Idaho Fish and Game's Magic Valley region, who responded to two separate moose calls in the Twin Falls and Burley area.

"We've been busy," said Terry Thompson, a regional communications manager with the IDFG Magic Valley District.

IDFG and local law enforcement responded to reports of a young bull moose in the residential area of Twin Falls off Nineth Avenue East. The bull moose was darted with an anesthetizing drug, and safely transported to an area in the South Hills where it was released.

On Sunday, IDFG responded to a separate call of young cow moose near the Burley area. The young cow was also darted and transported safely to an area near Carey.

After a moose is darted with an anesthetizing drug, it's loaded onto a horse trailer to be transported back to the wild. Before it's released, the animal is given a reversal drug to negate the tranquilizer, and monitored to ensure the reversal drug has taken effect.

Thompson says moose calls around this time of the year are a common occurrence and typically happen when a yearling is displaced. In some instances a female moose will drive off a yearling shortly before she drops her next calf. For the yearling, the ordeal causes confusion and in search of new territory they can oftentimes end up in residential areas.

Animals like these can present a threat to public safety, says Thompson. For instance, if they end up on a road they can present a hazard for drivers. But also, in places like someone's backyard as they can be aggressive.

Thompson says the public is encouraged to alert officials if they encounter a moose outside of the wild, and to not approach it. He says the best practice is to give the animal a wide berth or a place to escape.