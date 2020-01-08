Fish and Game capture, collar mule deer for population study

Wildlife biologists are working toward building an integrated population model for mule by tracking their survival rates over winter.

Idaho Fish and Gamer recently captured and collared mule deer for a population and survival study (Source: KMVT)

The model will allow Idaho Fish and Game to define the population of mule deer in the state, and the effort is at the forefront of tracking wildlife across the United States.

In order to gather data for the model, Fish and Game is capturing and collaring mule deer to track their migration patterns and survival rate.