Idaho Gives raises $1.9M for Idaho nonprofits

The one-day giving event known as Idaho Gives raised more than $1.9 million for Idaho nonprofits.

Idaho Gives finished their 24 hour annual fundraiser as of midnight to support Idaho nonprofits. Money raised exceed the fundraising goal of $1.7 million.

Donations were accepted all day Thursday until midnight to contribute to various Idaho nonprofits of peoples' choice by participating in Idaho Gives. The 24 hour fundraiser helps nonprofits raise funds and create awareness to better benefit Gem State residents.

There were a number of Idaho Gives events in Twin Falls on Thursday, Stanton Healthcare was raising money at KOTO Brewing and Twin Falls Education Foundation had a donation station setup outside Milner's Gate.

Idaho Gives ended up raising money for 589 organizations throughout the Gem State.

Check back for updates.