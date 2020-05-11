Idaho Gives wraps us record setting campaign

Idaho Gives was a huge success this year, raising nearly $3.9 million in two weeks for nonprofits across the Gem State.

The more than $3.89 million was a record-setter for the annual campaign, which was spread out over two weeks, rather than the normal one-day event, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the nonprofits taking part was Voices Against Violence, who raised just under $13,000.

Executive director Donna Graybill tells KMVT it means a lot to get that money.

"We had four events that we have had to cancel just through June, that we had planned this spring," Graybill said. "And so being so successful with Idaho Gives, takes the pressure off of all the funds potentially lost from having to cancel those events."

Graybill also reminds everybody that they are still open and helping those in need, and every service they offer is still available, although — given the pandemic, they've had to adapt how they offer them.