Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship recipients announced

Governor Brad Little announced the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Cup Scholarships to Idaho colleges and universities.

The 44th Governor’s Cup fund-raising drive brought in enough money for 37 new scholarships to award this year.

Recipients were chosen from among more than 1,000 applicants by the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Fund Inc.’s 12-member board of directors. Selections were made based on each applicant’s commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.

The award is $3,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, or two to three years for career-technical programs, contingent upon the length of the program.

Here are this year’s recipients, along with their high schools and the schools they will attend in the fall:

Academic Scholarships – Four-year programs

Grace Christensen – Firth High School – Attending Idaho State University

Abbigail Davis – Highland High School – Craigmont – Attending Idaho State University

Megan Dugger – Vallivue High School – Attending Idaho State University

Jordyne Frederickson – Troy Jr-Sr High School – Attending the University of Idaho

Sophia Gutierrez – Shoshone High School – Attending the University of Idaho

Loi Ha – Borah High School – Attending the College of Idaho

Alyssa Hansten – Jerome High School – Attending the University of Idaho

Kelsey Henry – Valley High School – Attending Lewis-Clark State College

Priscilla Hibbert – Century High School – Attending Idaho State University

Jordyn Higgins – Prairie High School – Attending North Idaho College

Allison Kurtin – Meridian Medical Arts Charter School – Attending Boise State University

Allyson LeForce – Potlatch Jr-Sr High School – Attending the University of Idaho

Camille Massaad – Mountain View High School – Attending the College of Idaho

Jayden Mink – Cambridge Jr-Sr High School – Attending the University of Idaho

Kaitlin Mirkin – Jerome High School – Attending the University of Idaho

Alexis Moehlmann – Rocky Mountain High School – Attending the College of Idaho

Bora Mutoni – Borah High School – Attending Boise State University

Marisol Perez – Clark County Jr-Sr High School – Attending Boise State University

Brianda Pineda – Bonneville High School – Attending Idaho State University

Cassidey Plum – Meridian High School – Attending the University of Idaho

Austin Robinson – Caldwell High School – Attending the College of Idaho

LaRee Santana- Caldwell High School – Attending the University of Idaho

Emma Seamons – Oakley Jr-Sr High School – Attending the College of Southern Idaho

Misael Soto- Glenns Ferry High School – Attending the University of Idaho

Lindsey Spero – Capital High School – Attending the College of Idaho

Cecil D. Andrus Excellence in Education Scholarship

Tessa Willsey – Xavier Charter School – Attending College of Southern Idaho/Idaho State University

Career Technical – Two- or three-year programs

Carissa Christensen – Wood River High School – Attending the College of Southern Idaho

Paul Crawford – Weiser High School – Attending the College of Southern Idaho

James Gregory – Salmon River Jr-Sr High School – Attending Lewis-Clark State College

Todd Marvin – Rimrock Jr-Sr High School – Attending Idaho State University

Samuel Naden – Orofino High School – Attending Lewis-Clark State College

Kaleb Noah – Orofino High School – Attending Lewis-Clark State College

Trey Perry – Technical Careers High School – Idaho Falls – Attending Idaho State University

Lizet Ramos – Jerome High School – Attending the College of Southern Idaho

Jessica Schell – Timberlake High School – Attending North Idaho College

Kelsie Sullivan – Wallace Jr-Sr High School – Attending North Idaho College

Trevor Thorp – Lakeland High School – Attending North Idaho College

“We are so proud of the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Cup scholarships. They are part of the next generation of Idaho leaders, and their commitment to their neighbors, communities, and the state will be a part of them throughout their lives,” Governor Little said. “Thank you to the generous sponsors and donors whose contributions to this important scholarship program help Idaho students in their educational pursuits.”

The Governor and First Lady hosted a reception honoring the Governor’s Cup recipients on June 5 at the Capitol. The 2019 Idaho Governor’s Cup fund-raising event is scheduled September 5-7 in Sun Valley.