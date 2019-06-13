Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship recipients announced

BOISE, Idaho (News Release) — Governor Brad Little announced the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Cup Scholarships to Idaho colleges and universities.
The 44th Governor’s Cup fund-raising drive brought in enough money for 37 new scholarships to award this year.
Recipients were chosen from among more than 1,000 applicants by the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Fund Inc.’s 12-member board of directors. Selections were made based on each applicant’s commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.
The award is $3,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, or two to three years for career-technical programs, contingent upon the length of the program.
Here are this year’s recipients, along with their high schools and the schools they will attend in the fall:
Academic Scholarships – Four-year programs
Grace Christensen – Firth High School – Attending Idaho State University
Abbigail Davis – Highland High School – Craigmont – Attending Idaho State University
Megan Dugger – Vallivue High School – Attending Idaho State University
Jordyne Frederickson – Troy Jr-Sr High School – Attending the University of Idaho
Sophia Gutierrez – Shoshone High School – Attending the University of Idaho
Loi Ha – Borah High School – Attending the College of Idaho
Alyssa Hansten – Jerome High School – Attending the University of Idaho
Kelsey Henry – Valley High School – Attending Lewis-Clark State College
Priscilla Hibbert – Century High School – Attending Idaho State University
Jordyn Higgins – Prairie High School – Attending North Idaho College
Allison Kurtin – Meridian Medical Arts Charter School – Attending Boise State University
Allyson LeForce – Potlatch Jr-Sr High School – Attending the University of Idaho
Camille Massaad – Mountain View High School – Attending the College of Idaho
Jayden Mink – Cambridge Jr-Sr High School – Attending the University of Idaho
Kaitlin Mirkin – Jerome High School – Attending the University of Idaho
Alexis Moehlmann – Rocky Mountain High School – Attending the College of Idaho
Bora Mutoni – Borah High School – Attending Boise State University
Marisol Perez – Clark County Jr-Sr High School – Attending Boise State University
Brianda Pineda – Bonneville High School – Attending Idaho State University
Cassidey Plum – Meridian High School – Attending the University of Idaho
Austin Robinson – Caldwell High School – Attending the College of Idaho
LaRee Santana- Caldwell High School – Attending the University of Idaho
Emma Seamons – Oakley Jr-Sr High School – Attending the College of Southern Idaho
Misael Soto- Glenns Ferry High School – Attending the University of Idaho
Lindsey Spero – Capital High School – Attending the College of Idaho
Cecil D. Andrus Excellence in Education Scholarship
Tessa Willsey – Xavier Charter School – Attending College of Southern Idaho/Idaho State University
Career Technical – Two- or three-year programs
Carissa Christensen – Wood River High School – Attending the College of Southern Idaho
Paul Crawford – Weiser High School – Attending the College of Southern Idaho
James Gregory – Salmon River Jr-Sr High School – Attending Lewis-Clark State College
Todd Marvin – Rimrock Jr-Sr High School – Attending Idaho State University
Samuel Naden – Orofino High School – Attending Lewis-Clark State College
Kaleb Noah – Orofino High School – Attending Lewis-Clark State College
Trey Perry – Technical Careers High School – Idaho Falls – Attending Idaho State University
Lizet Ramos – Jerome High School – Attending the College of Southern Idaho
Jessica Schell – Timberlake High School – Attending North Idaho College
Kelsie Sullivan – Wallace Jr-Sr High School – Attending North Idaho College
Trevor Thorp – Lakeland High School – Attending North Idaho College
“We are so proud of the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Cup scholarships. They are part of the next generation of Idaho leaders, and their commitment to their neighbors, communities, and the state will be a part of them throughout their lives,” Governor Little said. “Thank you to the generous sponsors and donors whose contributions to this important scholarship program help Idaho students in their educational pursuits.”
The Governor and First Lady hosted a reception honoring the Governor’s Cup recipients on June 5 at the Capitol. The 2019 Idaho Governor’s Cup fund-raising event is scheduled September 5-7 in Sun Valley.