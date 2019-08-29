Gov. Little speaks at annual Idaho Growers Shippers Association convention

Farmers and shippers alike gathered Wednesday in Sun, to kick off the annual Idaho Grower Shippers Association conference.

The 91st annual conference got underway with a luncheon where Idaho Gov. Brad Little made an appearance, giving a speech that addressed the importance of creating a place where children want to stay when they grow up.

“But we want to have an atmosphere of where kids choose to stay here," he said. "A lot of you in the room come from more rural parts of Idaho, and Teresa and I live and Emmett, and that's really important to me."

The three-day event is all about focusing on what the Idaho growers and shippers do, explained Eric Whalen, with Pleasant Valley Potato and a chairman for the IGSA.

“We're about advocacy, networking, transportation, legal, you know, a lot of the issues a lot of the fresh shippers face in Idaho, fresh potato shippers face,” Whalen explained.

Whalen also explained what some of those problems are.

“Transportation is always a big issue we deal with, whether it’s like they had the electronic logs, you know, come out with trucks and that kind of caused some issues, because, you know, they want to get loaded and a lot of times with a fresh product, you know, it's packed right there fresh, you know, so they have to wait a bit,” Whalen said.

There’s one big one as well, Whalen said.

“Food safety's another big issue that we're always trying to train on, get better at, and things that we need to do to make sure that the general public knows that we're shipping a safe product,” Whalen said.

Little's speech highlighted a little bit of what his administration is doing to help solve those issues.

“We got rid of 20 percent of all the rules, and we simplified another 20 percent, and now we're working with the legislature for the next legislature to simplify or eliminate another 20 percent," Little said, "and that's a great start. And you will see that. You'll see that a little bit, but what you'll really see going forward is life's a lot easier. It makes more sense."

And that's something that makes Whalen happy.

“I think Gov. Little is awesome," he said. "We really appreciate him coming up here and taking the time to come up here and speak with us. I think he's trying for basically commerce on all fronts."