Hospice group hosts raffle to raise funds for patient needs

Idaho Home Health and Hospice is raffling two baskets to help raise funds for patient needs that arise.

In addition to these baskets, there are two paintings donated by local artists, including Lejla Becirovic, a social worker at the facility.

Each basket is valued at about $700, which contain donations from Everett, Les Schward Tires, Idaho Joe's, Infinity Salon, Urban 113, Emma's Cage, Beans and Brews, Subway gift card, Glanbia, Ooh La La, and many more.

Upon purchasing tickets, which are $5 each or 3 for $10, rest assured, 100 percent of the net proceeds will go to the Hospice Promise Foundation to help their local patients.

"The foundation helps our patients with burial cost and cremation; We've paid people rent before, bought groceries," Becirovic said, adding they even fulfill patients' last wish. One in particular, they sent them to an ocean in California to get their feet wet.

People can purchase tickets until March 25 at Idaho Home Health & Hospice at 222 Shoshone St. E. in Twin Falls, at Ohh La La on Main Street and at Infinity Salon on Fillmore Street.

Becirovic said Feb. 26, Idaho Home Health and Hospice, which have served the community for over 40 years, will do a live drawing on their Facebook page at 9:30 a.m.