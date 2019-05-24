Idaho Home Health and Hospice ensuring veterans receive respect after death

Idaho Home Health and Hospice is making an effort to ensure all veterans are treated with the respect they deserve when they pass away.

The company received 12 flags that will be used to cover the caskets of veterans while they are being transported to funeral homes.

Massage therapist Sharon Johnson said that Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome Demaray, along with the Veterans of Foreign Wars post and district donated the flags for each nurse from Home Health and Hospice to carry in their car, and to use when needed.

“The one thing that's absolutely phenomenal about this is sometimes we won't get the flags back. So if we ever start to get depleted on our source of flags, they have also said that they will continue to help me be able to have flags for my hospice team,” Johnson explained.

Johnson also said that doing this is the last way to show the veterans the respect they deserve.

The flags will be stored in boxes and wrapped up, so no food or drink will spill on them, keeping them in good condition.