Idaho House committee OKs bill to end daylight saving time

Idaho residents wouldn't have to fall back or spring ahead for daylight saving time under proposed legislation.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Thursday to introduce the measure brought forward by Republican Rep. Christy Zito. Zito introduced similar legislation last year, but it failed in the full House on a 55-15 vote. A similar fate is expected this year, and there was some mirth among lawmakers on the committee.

Zito after the meeting acknowledged getting the bill signed into law is a long shot but said it's high on the list of what her constituents in rural southwestern Idaho want.