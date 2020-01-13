Idaho House panel nixes some security searches at Statehouse

A House panel has nixed some searches of personal belongings at the Statehouse and other state government buildings out of concern such searches could be unconstitutional.

The State Affairs Committee on Monday removed language from administrative rules put forward by the Department of Administration.

Lawmakers say other rules will allow law enforcement officials to search suspicious suspects.

Separately, lawmakers at the same meeting rejected a change sought by Republican Rep. Christy Zito that would have prevented flu shots from being given to state workers at state workplaces.