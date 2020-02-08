Idaho Job Corps seeking youth with barriers

The Idaho Job Corps is currently seeking youth with barriers to education, to fill 70 openings at their state-run facility in Nampa.

This program is targeted for low-income students between the ages of 16 and 24 who experience obstacles towards getting an education. Obstacles such as transportation, health issues, or lack of health care.

Students can pursue their high school diploma, GED, and enroll as college students at the College of Western Idaho and work toward careers in high-growth industries.

"We remove their barriers to success, we have a workforce shortage in Idaho right now, and certainly helping those people who could use a hand up, is something that can help alleviate that particular issue," said Georgia Smith, Deputy Director of Communications, Research & Determination Services with the Idaho Department of Labor.

Students who are interested, can take a campus tour offered every Wednesday at 2pm. You can also click here, for more information.