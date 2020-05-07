Idaho Labor Department sees another 7,500 jobless claims

Officials say another 7,500 laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.

The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday that more than 125,000 unemployment claims have been made since mid-March, when the state's first confirmed coronavirus case appeared in southwestern Idaho.

The department says the number of laid-off workers in the last seven weeks is more than double the total number of claims filed in all of 2019.

Service jobs accounted for nearly 17% of the total claims filed last week, with health care and social assistance jobs representing about 14% and retail jobs accounted for 12%.