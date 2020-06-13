Idaho Medicaid expansion numbers continue to rise

About 80,000 Idaho residents through early June have signed up for Medicaid under the state’s voter-approved expanded coverage.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials said Friday that signups are averaging about 5% a month and will likely reach the estimated 91,000 who meet requirements.

Officials also say that the overall number of people signing up for Medicaid has picked up as the economy has struggled with the coronavirus pandemic and is now at about 345,000.

Enrollment for Medicaid expansion started Nov. 1, with coverage beginning Jan. 1. Voters authorized Medicaid expansion in 2018 with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote.