Idaho Milk Products expands their facility

This year marks Idaho Milk Products' 10 year anniversary, and last week the company celebrated their first decade with the completion of a new project.

They cut the ribbon and unveiled their $30 million development. Expanding their capacity by a third, Idaho Milk Products invested in new equipment and automation along with upgrading their staff facilities.

With these new additions, the company is able to offer customers and consumers more products than they ever have before.

"We have the capability to prepare Ready-to-Drink beverages/RTD beverages, powders, applications, like ice cream, yogurt and bars," says CEO Daragh Maccabee.

Idaho Milk Products' purpose is bringing value to milk for generations, and they will continue addressing their customers' needs and assisting with new ways to maximize their product's value.