Idaho Milk donates milk dispensers Blaine County schools

The Blaine County School District asked Idaho Milk Products to help them purchase milk dispensers for the elementary school. Ron Hayes, the marketing manager, immediately thought of their unused beverage dispensers.

Idaho Milk Products donated these two milk dispensers to the Blaine County School District. (Source: Idaho Milk Products)

“I thought wow, here’s something that, an opportunity that, we can take these things that we don’t use anymore, and put them to good use, helping kids get the value of milk in the elementary school,” said Ron Hayes, the marketing manager for Idaho Milk Products.

The school district wanted to help teach the kids about the value of reducing, reusing and recycling.

“Not only does it allow the kids to still get milk, but also to have less landfill waste from plastic bottles, and the kids can take just exactly the amount of milk that they want, so less waste in that aspect as well,” Hayes said.

Idaho Milk tries to help children, people facing hunger and veterans. They also try to help the communities where their employees live and work.

“So when it was Blaine County, which we have employees that work in Blaine County, our first thought was wow, it's kids, and a place where employees work, let’s do it,” Hayes said.

“We see that as a huge win-win, not only for us helping a community, but those kids helping the environment,” Hayes said.