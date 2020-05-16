Idaho National Guard honors front line workers

The Idaho National Guard performed a flyover Friday, soaring over Idaho hospitals.

Eleven cities in Idaho were able to witness a flyover in honor of front line workers, explained Lt. Col. Christopher Borders with the Idaho National Guard.

In honor of those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We'll have two A-10's from the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th fighter wing, and then Mountain Home Air Force Base's 366th fighter wing will have two F-15 E's flying alongside with us," Borders said.

In patient adult services nursing director at St. Luke's Magic Valley Valerie Leonard said it was great to experience.

"I loved seeing a variety of people out here, we had nursing staff, we had our environmental services staff, some of our engineering crew. It takes all of us in this building to take care of our patients and our covid patients. So I'm glad they got a chance to come out here and participate and see it, cause it's for all of them as well," Leonard explained.

it's all a big thank you from one group of heroes.

"You know when we go out in the community, we're very easy to spot, we're wearing a uniform and we get all kinds of 'thank you's' from members of the community. But it's these essential workers who have been doing all the heavy lifting here these past few months during this pandemic," Borders stated.

To another.

"I think it's very humbling to have that recognized in a way that is meaningful, and it is meaningful to have these honking for heroes, the flyover, the delivery of food, and just the ever frequent 'thank you's'," Leonard said.

