400 Idaho National Guardsman sent to Washington during protests

Four hundred members of the Idaho National Guard are assisting in guarding monuments, building and other property throughout the National Capitol Region.

(Source: Idaho National Guard)

Personnel were in Washington D.C. as of Friday and are expected to serve five days supporting United States Park Police and the Metropolitan Police Department, according to a news release.

As of Friday, members from Gowen Field, Pocatello and Spokane departed within 25 hours of their mission was approved by Gov. Brad Little.

“Whether responding to a crisis in Idaho or another state, the principles of the Idaho National Guard remain the same: to help local jurisdictions, city governments and state agencies ensure public safety,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard, in a news release. “Regardless of where we are in the U.S., our role is to support civilian authorities and our personnel are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people’s right to peacefully demonstrate.”

Idaho is one of 11 states to send additional support the nation’s Capital.

In the past, the Idaho National Guard has deployed out-of-state to assist with national emergencies, such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005, wildland fire suppression in Oregon and Washington in 2015, to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria recovery support in 2017.

More recently, the Idaho National Guard provided state emergency relief in Idaho during the COVID-19 pandemic.