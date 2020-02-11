Idaho Parks and Rec offering free avalanche safety course

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation has offered a free avalanche safety course. One Friday night, one Saturday morning.

Action Cycles 'N Sleds will be the location for Friday's class. Participants can expect to become aware of avalanche formations, terrain recognition, route finding and the proper ways of using equipment.

Saturday's class will have attendees taking a trip into the mountains to discuss snow science and preforming multiple companion rescue scenarios.

"I mean everyone in Idaho recreates in avalanche terrain," said Rich Gummersall, course instructor. "Once you leave the parking lot your in avalanche terrain, so everybody needs to have good travel skills, you know without good backcountry decisions, errors get made quickly, errors turn in to incidents, incidents turn into fatalities."

You did not have to attend Friday nights class in order to be part of Saturday's. If you are interested in attending tonight's class give Action Cycles 'N Sleds a call.