Idaho Potato Truck stops in Oakley

The famous 4 ton Idaho Potato Truck made another stop on their eighth cross-country journey, as students gathered around and heard what they're planning to do next.

Today the truck was in Oakley for another stop on their tour.

They travel around the U.S. six months out of the year spreading the word about heart healthy Idaho potatoes. Making stops at festivals, parades, and just now finishing up their school tour, they've began a new venture.

The Idaho Potato Farm tour was in full force today, as brand ambassadors make their way through Idaho showing farmers what they're all about.

