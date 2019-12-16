Idaho Power: Energy Saving Tips

The holidays are in full swing, and for many of us, lots of holiday events center around food and family. If your family traditions involve gathering in the kitchen around warm, yummy comfort food, Idaho Power has some delicious tips to help you save energy while you celebrate.

1. Defrost foods before baking or roasting—ideally in the refrigerator since the cold air will go into the refrigerator rather than into your kitchen. When foods are thawed beforehand, you can reduce cooking time by up to 50%.

2. Use the smallest appliance to get the job done. Think toaster ovens, crock pots, air fryers, etc.

o Don’t forget that a microwave makes quick work of many small kitchen tasks! Microwaves use about 1/3 of the energy of a conventional oven.

o Or use a pressure cooker. Pressure cookers are so popular these days—and for good reason! They are a quick, energy-efficient way to make a meal.

3. Load up the oven. When using your oven for a main dish, like a ham, choose side dishes that can cook alongside it in the oven so you don’t have to heat your stovetop as well.

4. Bake in glass or ceramic pans – this allows you to reduce oven temperatures by 25 degrees.

5. Keep your oven door closed

- It’s so tempting to peek! But each time you open the door you lose up to 20% of the heat

- Look through the glass window if you have one, and replace that oven light if it’s burned out.

6. Limit trips to the fridge — keeping the doors closed saves energy. Consider storing drinks in a cooler for fewer trips to the fridge.

7. And if you’re hosting, remember to turn down the thermostat —warm bodies and warm ovens provide some extra heat.

Have a happy and safe holiday season!