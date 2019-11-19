Idaho Power: Project Share

With the holidays headed our way, Idaho Power is reminding folks about a wonderful program they have looking to help neighbors in need of a little assistance on their home heating bills.

• Project Share is an energy bill assistance program started by Idaho Power in 1982 and administered by The Salvation Army. That’s 37 years your donations have been helping to keep people warm!

• Funding is provided by Idaho Power’s customers and shareholders, and customers of several other Idaho utilities.

• 100% of every donation is applied to heating bills of neighbors in need because administrative costs are paid by shareholders.

• And all those donations really do add up! Since 1999, Idaho Power customers and shareholders have provided nearly $4.3 million in assistance to individuals and families through Project Share.

You have a variety of options for donating through your Idaho Power bill.

• Monthly — Set an amount and we will add that to your bill each month.

• Round-Up — Choose to round up the amount due on your bill each month to the nearest dollar and we’ll donate that difference to Project Share.

• One-time — You decide how much to donate once on your bill and that donation will be added to your next bill.

You can sign up at our website, or through the flyer you’ll see in your bill next month. And you can change or cancel your pledge any time by calling our Customer Care Team.

Who receives your donation?

Project Share supplies the most assistance from October 1 through April 30. Neighbors in need can receive up to $300 on their heating bill one time annually. They must meet federal low-income guidelines and be a current Idaho Power customer.

For additional information about participation requirements and how to donate, visit idahopower.com/projectshare.

