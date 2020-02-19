Idaho Power discusses Smart Thermostats

Spring is just around the corner and people are starting to think about projects inside and outside their homes. An easy upgrade that may help you manage your energy use and keep you comfortable is switching

to a smart thermostat.

KMVT spoke with Jane Murphy, an Idaho Power representative, about smart thermostats. (Source: KMVT)

KMVT spoke with Jane Murphy, an Idaho Power representative, about smart thermostats.

The main difference between the programmable thermostat and this smart thermostat is smart thermostats are connected to the internet and have advanced features such as the ability to gather online weather data to optimize your heating and cooling system. Some smart thermostats can even sense when you are not home and automatically turn down to use less energy.

One key advantage to these are that homeowners can adjust settings with their smart phones when they’re away from home – like if you’re on vacation or have been gone all day at work. These features provide

homeowners increased control of their home’s energy use.