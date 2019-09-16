Idaho Power in the Community

Idaho Power works with community leaders, civic organizations and other groups to help people learn about clean energy, sustainability, energy efficiency, electrical safety, and our various environmental stewardship programs.

• Whether you’re interested in electricity basics, how to save money on your energy bill, or how Idaho Power protects fish populations and wildlife habitat, they have something for your group.

• Safety is so important to Idaho Power, and they can inform you increase your electrical safety knowledge at any age!

Facility Tours

If you have a little more time and want to come see Idaho Power in action, they host groups for a tour at their power plants or fish hatcheries.

• They have tours available throughout our service area, from Hells Canyon to American Falls.

• At power plants, you can learn more about how energy is generated and the measures that are taken to make sure you have reliable energy available when you flip on that light switch.

• At Swan Falls, you can satisfy the history buffs in your group with a tour of the old decommissioned powerhouse and associated historical display.

• At Niagara Springs fish hatchery in the Hagerman Valley, you can see America’s largest privately owned steelhead rearing facility. The hatchery is owned by Idaho Power and operated and staffed by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

For more information about presentations and tours, visit idahopower.com/learn.

