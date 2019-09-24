Idaho Power project expected to bring noise and reliability to southern Idaho community

An Idaho Power project will bring short term noise, but long term reliability to the southern Idaho community. That project is the rebuilding of a two mile stretch of transmission line that helps deliver power to the community of Hailey. The project will include the use of implosive devices that will bring noises that sound like "fireworks" or "gun shots" to areas of higher elevation between Picabo and Carey while the work is completed.

"You know it's going to sound like a small explosion possibly like fireworks or a gunshot," Regional Customer Relations Manager at Idaho Power, Jim Mason says. "Basically the explosions that you may hear are the connectors for the conductor."

Mason says this type of work has been done in the past, and is entirely safe.

"We've used these conductors for years and we found this to be one of the safest most reliable connections we have," Mason said.

The work is expected to begin Wednesday, September 25th and continue into late October. And while the work may bring some noise to the area during that time, Mason adds the sound wont be a constant.

"It's certainly not going to be happening all the time it's just periodic."