Idaho Power talks about fixing a power outtage

Power is back on tonight for thousands of Magic Valley residents, after a truck ran into a power pole. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

Putting you first, we asked Idaho Power what it means to fix an outage of that size.

As KMVT first reported, about 5,800 people were without power after

the crash happened Monday afternoon at Blue Lakes Blvd and Ninth Avenue East.

Once Idaho Power was notified, immediately someone was sent to assess the damage.

The company says they replaced two power poles, which costs thousands of dollars.

Drivers who damage the equipment are responsible for the cost of the repair.

Also, when power equipment is damaged on main sections of road, more people find themselves in the dark.

"It was local to right where the accident happened, and then it also affected customers on the north end of Twin Falls, our substation, Twin Falls sub, sensed the vault," said Jim Mason the regional customer relations manager at Idaho Power. "And it kind of works like the breakers in your home, and anytime there is a vault, it kicked the breaker and that is what affected the customers out on the north end of town."

Mason said to remember to call in downed wires when people see them and to give power crews room to work because many of the wires can still be live and dangerous.