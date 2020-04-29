Idaho Power to reopen some boat ramps, recreation sites Friday

Idaho Power prepares to open more than a dozen boat ramps and recreation sites as soon as Friday.

Access at many popular Brownlee Reservoir, C.J. Strike and middle Snake River spots will be available May 1. Capacity will be restricted at some locations. Developed campgrounds and many parks and day-use sites remain closed.

Idaho Power closed a number of recreation sites in March and are now doing a phased reopening.

Visitors should check the list of facilities at idahopower.com to ensure their destination is open.

Idaho Power considered several factors when determining which sites to open, including guidance from the governor’s offices in Idaho and Oregon. Proximity to Idaho Power’s hydroelectric plants and the ability to control access were also key considerations, according to a news release.

“We have been working on a plan to reopen these sites in a way that is safe for the public and our employees,” said Fred Noland, Recreation Supervisor for Idaho Power. “We look forward to getting everything open, but we are taking a cautious approach to make sure we have the proper protocols and training in place.”

Access will be limited at some sites to prevent crowding and enable visitors to follow social distancing guidelines, including with any Idaho Power employees they encounter.

“We have an obligation to limit potential exposure for our employees, especially power plant operators, who may come into contact with the public at many of our recreational sites,” Noland said. “Those folks enable us to fulfill our primary mission, which is to continue providing reliable electrical service 24/7.”

The next phase of site openings depends in part on whether the trend in COVID-19 cases continues to decline.

Here is the list of Idaho Power sites opening on Friday:

Hells Canyon: Woodhead Boat Launch (no campground access); Upper Brownlee dispersed campsites

Swan Falls: Reservoir (upstream) boat launch (no park or campsite access; downstream launch remains closed)

C.J. Strike: Cottonwood Park boat launch (no campground access); Crane Falls East boat launch; Loveridge Bridge North and South boat launches

Hagerman Area: Bliss Reservoir boat launch; Bancroft Springs day-use area; Shoestring Bridge take-out and day-use area; Relish Beach take-out and day-use area; Owsley Bridge boat launch, Waterfront Park day-use area; Banbury Springs day-use area

American Falls: Trenner Park and dock (American Falls day-use Park remains closed)