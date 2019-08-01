Idaho Public Charter School Commission takes responsibility for comments, open meeting violations

The Idaho Public Charter School commission has taken responsibility for violating Idaho’s Open Meeting Law and undergone training after complaints were raised following a recorded April executive session.

According to a news release emailed Thursday afternoon by the Idaho State Board of Education, the commission unanimously voted to publicly acknowledge that the executive session violated the law and adopt recommendations made by the Attorney General’s office to remedy violations. The Office of Attorney General investigated the incident and the commission then publicly underwent two hours of Open Meeting Law training by the Office of Attorney General.

As previously reported by KMVT, an Idaho public charter school commission was in an executive session where the meeting was accidentally recorded, details of the recording was remarked as berating schools that they did not like, and almost gossiping. One member reportedly saying that they should open an ice cream shop. This recording was then, by mistake, released for public record request.

During Thursday’s meeting, the commission heard public testimony from nearly 20 charter school board members, administrators, parents, students and lobbyists. Many said the commission’s executive session discussions damaged trust that will be difficult to repair.

“This whole matter has been very difficult for everyone involved,” said PCSC Chairman Alan Reed in the news release. “As I said last week, mistakes were made and I hope this special meeting, the training and the opportunity folks had to speak their mind will help us all move forward to support and do what is best for our students and our charter schools.”